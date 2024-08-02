Quarry Fire is now an arson investigation, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirms Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — There is now an active arson investigation underway into the Quarry Fire, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed during its Friday morning news conference.

Kevin Bost, the chief of investigations with the Jeffco sheriff, said elaborated on the point of origin for the Quarry Fire. It's on "Deer Creek above Grizzly in the switchback area," Bost said.

He clarified that the reason there is now an arson investigation underway is because the Jeffco sheriff's office believes the Quarry Fire is "human caused in some manner."

Bost called it a sensitive investigation, and said he could not share any further details at this time.

informed sources told Denver7 Chief Investigative Reporter Tony Kovaleski on Thursday that fire investigators found some “weird items” at what theyconfirmed to be the source of the Quarry Fire in Jefferson County.

The Quarry Fire was first reported Tuesday night and remains at 0% containment as of Friday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The fire did grow 100 acres overnight, but the Jeffco sheriff's office said Friday that it moved toward an area with no homes.

The firefighting crew now stands at 185 people with another hotshot team arriving, according to Mark Techmeyer, the public affairs manager for the Jeffco sheriff's office. There are now 40 hotshot firefighters on the ground battling the Quarry Fire, Techmeyer said.

"We have 20-year firefighters who are saying, 'I've never worked in terrain like this,'" Techmeyer said during Friday's news conference.

Techmeyer said there would only be three helicopters fighting the fire from the air Friday.

Chatfield Reservoir will be open to boating and water recreation Friday, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region.

"Quarry Fire operations with the belly planes has finished. Helicopters may still be in the area, but they can work around the boats," CPW said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will hold another news conference Friday at 2 p.m. to provide another update on the status of the Quarry Fire.