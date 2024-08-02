How to help Boulder, Jefferson and Larimer County wildfire victims

With four major wildfires burning across the Front Range this week, it can be hard to know where to go or how to help, especially with reports of scams running rampant. We're compiling an ongoing list of verified sources where you can give.

To start, we have opened a Denver7 Gives to support the immediate recovery and long-term rebuilding for those impacted by these wildfires. Every dollar supports victims of the fires.

To make a tax-deductible donation, select "Help Victims of Colorado Wildfires" from the drop-down list below.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and FBI Denver pointed Coloradans toward the Colorado Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster for recommendations.

The Ranch Events Complex, in partnership with Blue arena, Carnival Americana and OVG Hospitality, announced they would donate a portion of the PRCA Rodeo ticket sales, carnival, food and beverage sales to Colorado law enforcement agencies battling the wildfires.

GoFundMe also created a centralized hub for verified fundraisers for victims of Colorado's wildfires burning across the state.

Other law enforcement agencies across the Front Range have created official portals for where to direct donations and resources.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office recommended anyone who has skills or services they’d like to volunteer to use this form.

Family of the Shepards started a GoFundMe for the young family, which says it will support them as they try to "replace clothing, toys, furniture, food, income... everything for at least the next 6 months."

The Shepards live near Drake, Colorado. Their home is believed to be one of at least two dozen structures that have burned in the Alexander Mountain Fire.

Read their full story here.

Two horses are recovering after suffering severe injuries while evacuating the Alexander Mountain Fire.

It happened while volunteers were moving dozens of animals from Sylvan Dale Ranch's main property, when the fire broke out near the ranch Monday.

Joshua Ciardullo, a rancher who leases property from Sylvan Dale, has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for their recovery.

You can donate to help the horses here.

Megan Garcia Otero organized a fundraiser for her high school friend and her family. They were evacuated due to the Alexander Mountain Fire, closing in on their home just two miles away.

Garcia Otero said the family needs clothing, food and money to pay for their dogs to stay with her in Loveland.

Any additional funds not used will be given to other fire evacuees.

To donate, click here.

The Combat Recovery Foundation uses the back country of Heart-J Center at Sylvan Dale Ranch as part of their services to prevent suicide.

The group owns 960 acres of land that was all burned in the fire.

The Heart-J Center is asking for help establishing a new back-country retreat center and funding to advance scientific research in forest resilience and wildlife recovery, among other areas.

To contribute, click here.

The Alexander Mountain Fire is right across the street and river from the Stoney River Lodge in Big Thompson Canyon.

The owners of the lodge are in the process of calling all guests that have reservations and issuing refunds, while July and August generate most of the income the family needs to operate the lodge during tourist season.

"We want to be very respectful of others' money, but this is going to heavily impact us financially and mentally based on the lodge's history, our home, and everything left behind," Joshua King said on the GoFundMe for the lodge.

The owners do not know the current state of the lodge and hope it is still standing when they are able to return.

To help, click here.

Jennifer Harvey-Betz started a fundraiser for her father — Bill — who she said has lived on Storm Mountain above Drake since 1986.

She said the Alexander Mountain Fire has already destroyed the barn that serves as her father's workshop, along with 40 years of his tools and woodworking equipment, a boat and sheds.

She said her father is battling multiple cancers, and asks in the short term, for help with money to stay at a motel or hotel, funds for food, gasoline and hygiene products. In the long term, she said the family would need assistance rebuilding and replacing lost tools and equipment.

Cherilyn Cornwell said her family house in Lyons, Colorado did survive the Stone Canyon Fire, but the farm was destroyed. The family lost 12 chickens, 3 livestock shelters and all animal feed and supplies. The fence on the property was also destroyed during the fire. Cornwell said the family is looking for help rebuilding the animal shelters and barns for the 13 goats and two Great Pyrenees dogs that Boulder's rescue team saved.

To give, click here.

While county officials are thankful to people who have offered donations, they said Thursday that the best way people could help was through monetary donations on the Quarry Fire page of the Jefferson County website.