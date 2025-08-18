Two men arrested Sunday in connection with Oak Fire, Archuleta County Sheriff's Office says

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men were arrested Sunday in connection with the Oak Fire, the Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said.

Sergio Alaniz Jr., 40, and Ross Heirigs, 60, were arrested on multiple counts of fourth-degree arson. They're accused of an illegal burn that sparked the Oak Fire.

Firefighters originally reported the Oak Fire was a structure fire. The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office now said, the Oak Fire spread from a burn barrel in a subdivision off Oak Drive in Aspen Springs, in violation of open burning regulations for unincorporated areas of the county. The Oak Fire started at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 10 and quickly spread throughout the subdivision, extending a half mile into a neighboring subdivision.

Firefighters were able to contain the wildfire at 75 acres that same evening.

However, Archuleta County remains in a Stage 1 Fire Restriction, according to Sheriff Mike Le Roux.

The Oak Fire is just one of several wildfires that have been burning across the state over the last few weeks.

At least 11 different fires have burned nearly 100,000 acres on the Western Slope across Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Grand, Mesa, Moffat, and Montrose counties.

The extreme fire behavior prompted Gov. Jared Polis to sign an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for the whole state on Thursday to bolster the state's response to these and any new potential wildfires.

Polis has also mobilized the Colorado National Guard to support response efforts for Rio Blanco County and has verbally declared a disaster declaration for fires elsewhere in the Western Slope. FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.

We're tracking the latest updates on these fires below.

Two men arrested Sunday in connection with Oak Fire: Archuleta Co. sheriff

󠀠󠀠

Size: 137,453 acres

Containment: 32%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: For the most up-to-date evacuation map, click here.

Pre-evacuations: For the most up-to-date pre-evacuation map, click here.

The lightning-sparked Lee Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 18 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

Three homes and 12 outbuildings have burned so far in the Lee Fire, according to officials in Rio Blanco County, who said firefighters made steady progress on the north side of the fire and continued to work along Hogback Ridge Thursday.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office downgraded several evacuation zones from GO (red) to SET (yellow) and from SET to READY (green). The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office downgraded Zone 70 on the east side of Highway 13 in northern Garfield County from GO (red) to SET (yellow). Other zones have not changed.

On Saturday, firefighters secured containment line along the north and west edges of the fire perimeter, allowing officials to reopen Highway 13.

InciWeb

The following road closures are still in effect for residents in Rio Blanco County:



RESTRICED TO LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY COUNTY ROADS: County Road 13 (residents who live in the area).

CLOSED COUNTY ROADS: County Road 5, 22, 33, 40, 45, 47, 49, 63, 66, 67, 117,127, 129

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said a partial closure of the White River National Forest was also in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

InciWeb

󠀠󠀠

Size: 2,004 acres

Containment: 5%

First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.

Cause: Unknown

Location: Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County

Evacuations 🏠: A map of the evacuation zones can be viewed through this link.

Pre-evacuations: Residents in the area bordered by County Road 19 to the north, Highway 131 to the east, County Road 13 to the south and the Crosho Lake area to the west are included.

The 2,004-acre Crosho Fire, first reported on Aug. 11, is burning in Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County. The cause of the blaze, which is threatening 240 structures, is unknown at this time.

On Saturday, some evacuees were allowed to return home. Officials have determined that it is safe for residents to return to Zones 3 and 4.

Jeff Hall

Nearby landowners and ranchers were contacted by fire officials, and plans to move livestock if needed were made, they said. Transition to a Type III Incident Management Team will occur on Wednesday afternoon.

The following roads are closed, effective immediately, due to the Crosho Fire and response efforts:



Intersection of Routt County Road 15 and Routt County Road 17

Intersection of Routt County Road 25 and Routt County Road 132A

Rio Blanco County Road 8 (Dunckley Pass) at mile marker 38

A portion of the Routt National Forest, the Chapman Reservoir Campground, and dispersed camping in the Crosho Lake area are closed to the public. The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests also issued an emergency closure order around the Crosho Fire.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Crosho Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

󠀠󠀠

Size: 8,369 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: July 28

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 20 miles northeast of Dolores

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

Pre-evacuations: No pre-evacuations at this time

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported on July 28, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.

Officials said in a Sunday update that current warm and dry conditions will increase fire activity. Fine fuels, such as grass, will become receptive to fire and promote fire spread.

Stoner Mesa Fire Information/Facebook

Additionally, they said firefighters continue to make good progress on containment lines in areas where the fire has been the most active while continuing to scout for opportunities for indirect containment lines in inaccessible parts of the fire.

Updates posted to:

Stoner Mesa Fire Information

USDA Forest Service Facebook page

InciWeb

󠀠󠀠

Size: 31,679 acres

Contained: 79%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway in Mesa County

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuation orders at this time

Pre-evacuations: All private lands in the Big Creek and Divide Forks Campground Evacuation Zones, including private inholdings in the Uncompahgre National Forest from Forest Road 406 to 409 (seen as the Cold Springs Evacuation Zone on evacuation maps), as well as all private in-holdings in the Ute Creek Evacuation area, which includes areas in the Uncompahgre National Fores.

The lightning-sparked Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, has burned more than 31,000 acres. The blaze was discovered on July 10, during a red flag event following a period of widespread dry lightning.

InciWeb Aggressive fire behavior on August 12 on the Stoner Mesa Fire

Command of the fire transferred to Northern Rockies Team 3 under Incident Commander Mike Behrens Saturday night. The incident objectives remain the same and the new team will continue with suppression activities while also providing initial attack resources and support to the agencies.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Turner Gulch Fire Info.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook

WILDFIRES THAT HAVE BEEN FULLY CONTAINED OR NEARING FULL CONTAINMENT

Blue Ridge Fire

Size: 25 acres

Containment: N/A

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Under investigation

Location: La Plata County

Elk Fire

Size: 14,518 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 11 miles east of Meeker

Oak Fire

Size: 75 acres

Contained: 78%

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80%

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville

Yellowjacket Fire

Size: 35 acres

Contained: N/A

First reported: August 15

Cause: Unknown

Location: Northeast of Meeker, Colo.

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Eastern Utah, Montrose County

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,232 Acres

Containment: 80%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Delta County

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Mesa County

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: Grand County