Lake Shore Fire burning near Gross Reservoir in Boulder County 100% contained, fire officials say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Lake Shore Fire burning near Gross Reservoir in Boulder County is now 100% contained, fire officials said Friday.

The Boulder Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said in an update just after 12:30 p.m. that the Lake Shore Fire, which is burning off Lake Shore Park Road near Gross Reservoir, had been fully contained.

All evacuations were lifted a day prior, less than 24 hours after the Lake Shore Fire broke out at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire has burned about seven acres, two of them on U.S. Forest Service land, and destroyed one home. While an exact containment percentage was not available, Rick Tillery, public information officer with Mountain View Fire Rescue, told Denver7 crews are "comfortable enough to leave the scene... The area is secure."

Speaking to Denver7 Friday, Tillery said fire investigators will be looking to see if additional structures burned in the blaze.

No injuries were reported as of Friday afternoon, he said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office acknowledged Thursday the fire was likely human-caused, but accidental.

On Friday, Tillery told Denver7 two individuals were handling fire-safe materials but somehow “things got out of control.”