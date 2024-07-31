Hundreds evacuated west of Ken Caryl as the Quarry Fire burns in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Hundreds of people were force to evacuate their homes early Wednesday after a wildfire near Dear Creek Canyon grew to over 100 acres in size in just a few hours, with no signs of stopping.

Residents in the Deer Creek Mesa, Sampson, McKinney, Murphy and Maxwell subdivisions were under mandatory evacuations, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook and X.

Deputies were going door to door to alert residents and a Lookout Alert was sent to those living in the area, which was nearly 600 homes.

Evacuees were told to head to Dakota Ridge High School.





Crews are working a 4-acre fire on Deer Creek Canyon just west of Grizzly. @WestMetroFire, @SouthMetroPIO, Inter-Canyon Fire, @NorthForkFire, and @JeffcoOpenSpace are all on-scene. Pre-evacuation notifications have gone out in the area. Updates… pic.twitter.com/W86PHYyzTO — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 31, 2024

West Metro Fire Rescue was assisting the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District in fighting the fire which is being named The Quarry Fire.

Authorities first posted about the fire shortly after 11 p.m. saying the fire was four acres in size. By 1 a.m. the fire had grown to 100 acres, Jefferson County Sheriff's office posted.

