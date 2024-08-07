Watch Now
Quarry Fire burning west of Ken Caryl fully contained, Jefferson County officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire burning near Deer Creek Canyon in Jefferson County is now 100% contained, Jefferson County officials said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office announced the news via X, formerly Twitter, at 2:45 p.m. By 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said deputies had lifted all pre-evacuation notices and that roads would open back up for residents by 10 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday's news comes a day after county officials said all mandatory evacuations had been lifted.

The fire was reported late evening on July 30 and quickly grew in size. Three days later, on Aug. 2, Jefferson County officials said the fire was being investigated as arson, though it's not yet clear if the fire was intentionally set or not. Anybody with information about the origin of the fire is asked to call 303-271-5612.

Colorado Wildfires

Wildfire

With arson investigation at Quarry Fire, how do arson charges work in Colorado?

Stephanie Butzer

The blaze had grown to 579.6 acres in size by the time full containment was announced by the sheriff’s office.

No homes have been lost to the fire.

