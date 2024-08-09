Alexander Mountain Fire was human caused, US Forest Service says. Now they need your help

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — The Alexander Mountain Fire, which has burned more than 9,600 acres in Larimer County, was human caused, according to the United States Forest Service.

The agency didn't provide specifics beyond that, but asked for the public's help in gathering information as part of an active investigation. Officials had previously referenced signs of human activity near where the fire apparently started, but Friday's announcement was the first definitive statement about a human or humans causing the fire.

The forest service said it was looking for information from anyone who may have been near the peak of Alexander Mountain in the late morning hours of July 29 when the fire broke out.

Anyone who might have helpful information about the start of the Alexander Mountain Fire is asked to call the Forest Service Law Enforcement tip line at 303-275-5266.

Photos, videos and typed statements can also be submitted online here.

The Alexander Mountain Fire started on July 29 north of Highway 34 and west of Loveland, Colorado. It currently stands at 91% contained after burning 9,668 acres. The fire forced more than 5,000 people to evacuate their homes in the area. No injuries have been reported, but the fire destroyed at least 26 homes and 21 outbuildings.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office urged residents in the Alexander Mountain Fire burn scar to be aware of the risk of flash flooding. Rainfall triggered a flash flood warning for the burn area Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Residents can access resources through the Disaster Assistance Center (DAC), located at The Ranch Event Complex in Loveland. The DAC will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

