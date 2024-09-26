Police identify three more people from viral video of armed men inside Aurora apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department announced on Wednesday it has identified three more people who were allegedly seen in a viral video recorded inside an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Dallas Street in August.

A neighboring doorbell camera captured six men arriving at and eventually entering an apartment at The Edge at Lowry Complex. One man was armed with a long rifle, while others appeared to be carrying handguns.

The surveillance video was recorded on Aug. 18, roughly 10 minutes before 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo was shot at the complex. He later died from his injuries.

Last week, Aurora PD announced it had arrested one person — 21-year-old Naudi Lopez-Fernandez — and identified two others — Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 25, and Jose Serpa-Acosta, 20 — from the video.

Lopez-Fernandez was arrested on felony burglary and menacing charges. Zambrano-Pacheco and Serpa-Acosta are wanted for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm and have not yet been located.

Police said the burglary and menacing charges were related to the incident captured on surveillance video.

On Wednesday, Aurora police announced it had identified the three remaining people from the video. The department said it is "not immediately identifying the three suspects or their charges" but will release updated information at a later time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, arrest warrants for two of the three people were being written and would soon be submitted to the Arapahoe District Court, according to Aurora PD. The department said it is still collecting "additional facts" about the third person and anticipates it will file for an arrest warrant in the future.

“This investigation is and has been of great interest to the community and the media,” said Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain in a statement. “Although the investigation is ongoing, we want to share what we can with the community to ensure the steady release of factual information as part of our dedication to transparency, public safety and, most importantly, community service.”

The video went viral on social media after users claimed it showed members of a Venezuelan gang that had "taken over" the apartment complex. During his press conference last week, Chief Todd Chamberlain said none of the six men had been linked to a gang but he could not rule it out.

“I think there's always a possibility," he said.

Aurora PD said its investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.