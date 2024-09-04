Three weeks since closure of 'unfit' Aurora apartment complex, where are tenants now?

AURORA, Colo. — It's been nearly a month since the City of Aurora closed an "unfit" apartment complex, citing "substantial, longstanding unresolved code violations and other poor conditions at the property."

It’s a problem that residents at 1568 Nome Street first told Denver7 about last year. The city announced its plan to close the complex on Aug. 6 and gave residents until Aug. 13 to vacate.

Denver7 followed up with now-former residents on Wednesday. They said a majority of people are still in hotels as they continue the search for permanent housing.

“The situation of us getting displaced has really jeopardized a lot of people," a former tenant, who preferred not to share his name, said in Spanish. “The majority of us are in hotels. We are still waiting to see what happens with us."

The former tenant said there are at least 10 other families still living at the same hotel where he is staying.

Yorkiss Ramos, another former tenant, said she's one of the lucky few who has secured an apartment.

“There are more people in shelter than those who have gotten apartments," Ramos said, in Spanish. “Here, I feel comfortable. I’m good here.”

Ramos said the city helped pay for her first month's rent and security deposit but many of her former neighbors are still struggling.

"There’s many families still waiting," she said.

City officials told Denver7 they covered the cost of hotels for some tenants through the end of August. Those folks were also connected with external social service agencies that will work with them to secure new housing.

A spokesperson said former tenants who were interested and qualified could also apply for deposit assistance through the city's Flexible Housing Fund.

The apartment complex has been subject to national attention following claims that the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, had "taken over" the building. Former tenants said the allegations have made the search for new housing more difficult.

“With everything going on, the false news, they are closing the doors at some complexes," said the former tenant who is still living at a hotel.

CBZ Management faces several charges stemming from the outstanding code violations. An Aurora judge delayed the trial until February 2025.

Denver7 reached out to CBZ for a statement but we have not heard back.