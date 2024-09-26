Aurora police arrest known Tren de Aragua gang member suspected of crimes in Adams, Arapahoe counties

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department on Wednesday arrested a known member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) in connection with crimes committed in Adams and Arapahoe counties.

The department said its Gang Intervention Unit arrested Roiberth Daniel Mora-Marquez, 23, Wednesday night on two warrants out of Adams and Arapahoe district courts.

Mora-Marquez was charged with aggravated first-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault and felony menacing in Adams District Court in connection with an April 4 dispute.

According to Aurora police, the April assault started over unpaid rent money in the 1600 block of Lima Street. Mora-Marquez was arrested on April 17 and was later released after posting a $20,000 bond. Aurora PD said the court issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear.

Mora-Marquez also faces charges of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, harassment and reckless endangerment in Arapahoe District Court in connection with a June 28 nonfatal shooting in the 400 block of Nile Street.

Aurora Police Department

Aurora police said Mora-Marquez is being held on a no bond hold at the Aurora Detention Center. The investigation into the two incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

The department identified Mora-Marquez as one of 10 documented TdA gang members during a press conference earlier this month.