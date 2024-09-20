Business owners, residents and visitors detail positives of Aurora amid negative national narrative

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora has been in the national spotlight for weeks after claims circulated online that a Venezuelan gang had taken over apartment buildings.

Former President Donald Trump has repeated those claims, despite Aurora officials saying it's not true.

On Thursday, Denver7 spoke to business owners, residents, and visitors throughout Aurora about what they love about their city.

"The city of Aurora, in a word? Open, hospitable, diverse, love and kindness," said Javier Perez, owner of Cheluna Brewing Company.

Perez's brewing company has operated out of the Stanley Marketplace for eight years. He told Denver7 he was the first business to join the venture and he's stuck around for many reasons.

"We enjoy very much seeing a very diverse population of people come into Cheluna and hanging out in a lovely, safe, hospitable environment," he said.

Denver7 Stanley Marketplace

In the same space is Annette, a restaurant owned and operated by Caroline Glover. Glover has been a part of the Stanley Marketplace for more than seven years.

"Being a first-time business owner, not a lot of people were willing to take a chance on us. And the Stanley Marketplace was the first place that took a chance on us," Glover said. "My favorite part is that it's so diverse."

Glover said Aurora's vibrancy is part of the reason she's kept her business there and loves to work there.

"Just being surrounded by people that are different and doing different things is super inspiring," she said. "Colorado is the best, and Aurora is huge. It's very expansive. It has great outdoor areas, it has great food, it has great bars, it has music. I mean, it kind of has all of it here."

Mark Shaker, co-owner of the Stanley Marketplace, said the diverse and welcoming nature of the city is why he wanted a melting pot of business in one space.

"What was really important to us was finding a place that was inviting, that was welcoming, and a place that we could see that was sort of on the rise from a development perspective," he said. "We learned about the diversity, the importance of sort of cultural institutions within the city, and we wanted to bridge two different cities: Denver and Aurora."

Denver7 Stanley Marketplace

Across the city is the newly developed Aurora Highlands neighborhood, which created a gathering place through art installations.

"As I drove up here and went to park, a car pulled up beside me and said, 'Where can I park to see the art?'" said Roberta Bloom, public art manager for the City of Aurora. "There are just so many people who are coming here. It just is so heartwarming and wonderful."

Among those at the art installation Thursday were Jessica Balderrama and Madison Kallsen, out-of-state visitors from Idaho who chose to extend their trip to Colorado after positive experiences.

"I mean, coming from Idaho, a really small town, and then coming to Colorado and coming to such a big city, it's been a huge almost culture shock to us, but we've loved the experience so far," Kallsen said.

Those we spoke with Thursday agreed Aurora is a vibrant community with lots to offer to residents and visitors.