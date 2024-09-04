Aurora Major Crime Homicide Unit takes over shooting investigation after man succumbs to injuries

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit has taken over a shooting investigation after a man succumbed to his injuries.

According to Aurora police, officers were called out for reports of a shooting near 12th and Dallas around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

1 taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from shooting: Aurora PD

Aurora PD on Tuesday identified the man as Oswaldo Jose Dabion Ararujo, 25. His death has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators found "numerous" shell casings at the scene, according to Aurora police. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.