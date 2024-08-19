One man taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from Sunday night shooting, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from a Sunday night shooting, the Aurora Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near E 12th Ave. and Dallas Street, and Aurora police officers remained on scene investigating past 6:45 a.m. Monday.

No one has been arrested yet, according to Aurora police, and the department has yet to release details about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).