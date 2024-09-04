Tenants at troubled Aurora apartments speak out against Venezuelan gang rumors

AURORA, Colo. — Residents at an Aurora apartment complex are speaking out against the narrative that their building is being taken over by a Venezuelan gang — saying it isn't true.

Tuesday, tenants at the Edge At Lowry apartments held a press conference to dispute claims about gangs taking over the complex ever since viral videos allegedly showing the gang, Tren de Aragua, breaking into apartments have been shared by people all over the world.

Many tenants tell Denver7 they do not believe the gang is present at the complex. They said the most significant problems they've dealt with are the uninhabitable conditions of the building they're living in, a story Denver7 covered a few weeks ago.

Aurora APD investigates claim of Venezuelan gang takeover of apartment building Robert Garrison

One tenant, who is from Venezuela, said he now feels targeted since the rumors began circulating.

“I’m scared to go out. They’re accusing all of us at the complex of being in gangs, and this is completely false," tenant Oscar Rojas said in Spanish. “It’s completely false. There are good people here, families. There’s always going to be crime everywhere."

Despite Denver7's efforts to get answers from officials, there was little context surrounding the viral videos.

A Facebook post by Mayor Mike Coffman perhaps added to the panic when Coffman called for an emergency court order to clear the apartment buildings associated with Venezuelan gang activity, declaring the properties a "criminal nuisance."

Mayor Coffman talks to Denver7 about alleged Venezuelan gang activity and his comments surrounding the issue:

Aurora mayor talks to Denver7 about alleged Venezuelan gang takeovers of apartment buildings

Monday, Aurora police and Mayor Coffman visited the Edge at Lowry Apartments and said they did not find anyone with an outstanding warrant or other criminal activity while canvassing the apartment complex.

Tenants Denver7 spoke to said one of their biggest concerns is that this will all result in their being evicted and having no place to go.

“There’s been fear that we will get kicked out," said resident Yusmelis Carrillo, who lives at the complex with her husband and young children.

Carillo added that she has been feeling uneasy because several cars have been driving by the area, and people have been wandering into the property, often insulting the residents.

Aurora apartment residents push back on claims of gang activity

"Yesterday, an American drove their car by with a flag, insulting people here," she said in Spanish.

“People from all nationalities are coming, taking photos," added Rojas.

Tuesday, a spokesperson for the City of Aurora sent Denver7 the following statement: