New Aurora police chief says he's 'a permanent chief' in one-on-one interview with Denver7 Investigates

AURORA, Colo. — New Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain inherited a police department in the spotlight.

Controversy over the death of Elijah McClain in 2019 led to the department being placed under a consent decree by the state attorney general after its investigation found a pattern of racially-biased policing.

Most recently, the city has garnered national attention due to online rumors of a Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, allegedly taking over apartment complexes in Aurora as former President Donald Trump fueled the fire during campaign speeches and the presidential debate earlier this month.



Denver7 has been sorting through what is fact and what is fiction when it comes to the Venezuelan gang's presence in Colorado. Read some of our previous coverage:

But for a department that’s seen five different chiefs since 2020, Chamberlain said he’s here for the long haul and hopes to build a strong relationship with the community.

Chamberlain sat down for a one-on-one interview with Denver7 Investigates on Wednesday, addressing his commitment to the job.

“I think it's a new chapter,” he said. “I'm here as a permanent chief. I come with the idea that I'm going to be here for a period of time. I'm not sure exactly what that time period is, but I am committed to this organization. I'm committed to this city.”

As for the recent issues surrounding the national politicization of the city, Chamberlain said it’s a complex problem not just in Aurora, but around the country. He added that he agreed with part of what Trump said, but other parts were off base.

“I think the fact that we are contending with an issue that wasn't felt two or three years ago, I think that that is a fair assessment,” he said. “I think the moral panic that has been seen across the nation related to this, I think it's off base.”

On the subject of building trust, Chamberlain said it will take time and communication, but he feels his passion for the job will make a difference.

“It's something that I've basically committed my entire adult life to and I still feel that I have more to give,” he said.

You can watch the full, 15-minute interview with APD's new chief in the video below:

Full interview: Denver7 sits down with new Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain

Denver7