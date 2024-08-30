Aurora councilman 'concerned' by Tren de Aragua presence but says city is 'taking this problem very seriously'

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora has garnered national attention following confirmation from federal law enforcement agencies that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) is operating in Colorado.

In a statement issued to Denver7 Investigates from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen said in part, "In recent months, our agents – working in collaboration with federal, state, and local partners here in Colorado – have seized multi-kilogram quantities of fentanyl destined for the Denver-Metro area from individuals believed to be members and/or associates of the gang known as Tren de Aragua."

Videos of people alleging Venezuelan gang members are "taking over" Aurora have circulated on social media, particularly claims about an apartment complex the city is closing near Colfax and Peoria. One video depicts several males, who appear to be armed, attempting to break into an apartment unit at an unidentified complex. Neither the city nor the Aurora Police Department has confirmed those claims.

"I'm concerned about the appearance of gangs in our city, Venezuelan gangs. But, you know, I want to reassure our residents that our city is taking this problem very seriously," said Aurora City Councilman Curtis Gardner on Thursday.

Aurora Venezuelan gang 'components' in Aurora but reports are isolated, city says Sydney Isenberg

Earlier in August, the Aurora Police Department created a specialized task force to investigate crimes potentially involving TdA. The Denver Police Department acknowledged the gang's presence in the Denver metro area around the same time.

"I think it's coming to a head because there are people that are... I think, exaggerating the problem and claiming that our city is being taken over... that we have abandoned parts of the city, that we're leaving residents to fend for themselves," said Gardner, denying those ideas.

Gardner said the concerns about gang activity are "isolated to a few apartment complexes in a small portion of the city." Denver7 Investigates asked the councilman what constitutes a "take over" regarding these apartment complexes.

"To me, 'taken over' would be police officers that can't respond to crimes because it is so unsafe… the complex is so unsafe that a police officer can't go there. It's city blocks where police officers can't go because it's so unsafe," he said.

Hear more from Councilman Gardner in the video player below:

Aurora councilman 'concerned' by Tren de Aragua but says city is 'taking this problem very seriously'

Neighbors near one of the apartment complexes in question frequently see law enforcement in the area.

"The past year or two has gotten going downhill quite a bit," said Sally Macko, who lives directly across the street, referring to the apartment complex's conditions.

Gardner acknowledged concerns gang activity could increase.

"These gangs have really come into a community where they have other Venezuelan immigrants that are there, and the concern is that they will grow. But I think we can address that issue," he said.

Crime victims can report crimes anonymously by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Noncitizens who have been crime victims can utilize ICE's Victims Engagement and Services Line (VESL) by contacting 1-833-383-1465.

Denver7