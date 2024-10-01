Arrest warrants issued for 2 suspects seen in viral Aurora apartment video

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora announced on Tuesday that arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects who were seen in a viral video with a group of armed men knocking on doors inside an apartment complex.

According to the Aurora Police Department, warrants are now active for 25-year-old Edilson Yoel Pena-Angulo and 23-year-old Danyeer Aramillo-Meneses on charges of first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Pena-Angulo and Aramillo-Meneses were among four others who were seen on video with guns inside The Edge at Lowry Complex apartments on Aug. 18, just minutes before 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo was fatally shot at the complex.

The 10-minute-long video garnered national attention amid fears of a Venezuelan gang “takeover” of the building, which police later determined was unfounded. Police said none of the six suspects have been connected to any criminal organization.

Of the six men in the video, only one is in custody. Police arrested 21-year-old Naudi Lopez-Fernandez last month on felony burglary and menacing charges related to the Aug. 18 incident at the Dallas Street complex.

Two other suspects — identified last month by police as 25-year-old Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco and 20-year-old Jose Serpa-Acosta — remain at large. Police said investigators are working to positively identify the last remaining suspect.

Aurora PD said its investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.