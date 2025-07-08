DENVER — It's a comfortable and clear start to the day. We'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for the Tuesday morning commute.

The risk of severe weather today will shift east of Interstate 25. We could still see a few severe cells on the far Eastern Plains, with damaging winds and larger hail being the biggest threat for towns like Sterling, Limon, Akron and Burlington.

Drier and hotter weather will settle in along the Front Range for the next few days. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the northeastern plains. The mountains will get more sunshine and upper 70s to even some low 80s.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with Denver nearing 100 degrees. The record high on Wednesday is 100 degrees, so there's a good chance that we could tie or even break it! In fact, a Heat Advisory will go into effect for the Denver metro area from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday for the extreme heat.

A weak cold front moves through Thursday night and that will bring us a solid 10 to 15 degree cool down on Friday. We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s, with a few afternoon storms to round out the week.

A few storms will linger into the start of the weekend, with warmer and drier weather on tap early next week.

Hot and dry weather settles in across the Denver metro area Tuesday

