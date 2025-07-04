Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart irrigation systems help conserve water across Colorado

Experts explain unlike standard timers, smart systems adjust daily based on real-time weather data
Denver7
AURORA, Colo. — Smart irrigation systems are helping to manage water conservation across Colorado all while keeping landscapes looking healthy.

Environmental Designs branch manager and member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado Brian Peck met up with Denver7 at Sterling Hills West Metro District to show us a behind-the-scenes look at a smart irrigation system helping to conserve water.

Peck explained smart systems use evapotranspiration — or ET — data to determine how much water is lost from soil and plants due to sunlight, heat, wind and humidity. This data helps the system apply the right amount of water at the right time, automatically, he said.

These systems can adapt to whatever weather Mother Nature brings to Colorado. Peck said unlike standard timers, these systems adjust daily based on real-time weather data. If conditions are cool, cloudy or wet, the system reduces watering or skips cycles entirely.

Users can tailor the system to their specific needs and space. Peck explained each irrigation zone can be customized based on soil type, plant material and sun exposure, making the system highly effective for large and diverse properties like HOAs, commercial campuses and civic spaces.

He said they're worth the financial investment to buy one — to save on your water bills in the long run.

With the state’s dry climate and shifting water regulations, ET-based irrigation offers a sustainable and compliant way to manage landscapes while preserving plant health, Peck explained.

