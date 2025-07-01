The July sizzle is back as 90s are expected along the Front Range through the Fourth of July

It'll be a sizzling start to July as daytime high temperatures skyrocket into the low 90s along the Interstate 25 corridor. Look for mostly sunny skies early with increasing afternoon clouds and an isolated storm or two through early evening. A few stronger cells are possible along the far northeastern corner of Colorado.

The sunshine and heat stick around mid-week with highs in the low to mid 90s across the plains. Wednesday looks mainly hot and dry for the plains.

Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon as potential tropical moisture streams into the state. Storms could be a bit more widespread later in the day and into the evening.

Look for near-normal highs on the 4th of July in the upper 80s. Isolated storms will be in the forecast, so you might have to run indoors briefly from your Independence Day BBQs. Keep an eye to the sky as a few storms will be possible through the holiday weekend.

July sizzle is back as 90s are expected along the Front Range through Friday

