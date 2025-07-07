Hot and stormy again across parts of eastern Colorado today

DENVER- It's a gorgeous start to the day as you're heading back to work after a long holiday weekend! We'll see plenty of sunshine for the morning drive, with temperatures in the 60s.

We'll quickly see those temperatures climb, with mid-80s by lunch and low 90s by 3 p.m. It will also be right around 3 p.m. that we'll see another round of thunderstorms develop along the Front Range. It will be a bit more humid and the atmosphere will have plenty of energy to help today's storms grow.

Today's storms will be pretty isolated but the few that do develop could turn severe. There is a risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes...especially over the northeastern corner of the state.

By Tuesday, things start to heat up. There’s still a slight chance for a storm near the Cheyenne Ridge, but most places will stay dry. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, with Denver getting close to 100 degrees. The record high on Wednesday is 100 degrees, so there's a good chance that we could tie or even break it!

A weak cold front moves through Thursday night and that will bring a solid 10 to 15 degree cool down on Friday. We'll see highs in the 80s, with a few afternoon storms to round out the week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.