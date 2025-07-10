We hit our first triple-digit day of the year on Wednesday, with a record-tying high of 100 degrees in Denver! Thursday won't be quite as hot and we're looking at a better chance of afternoon storms to help cool things off.

A few gusty thunderstorms have been rolling across the metro area over the morning commute and we're seeing some delays at Denver International Airport due to wind gusts near 70 mph. Thunderstorm activity Thursday morning is pretty isolated, but we'll see more widespread thunderstorms by the afternoon. There is also a chance that a few of these storms could turn severe, with damaging winds and larger hail.

Daytime highs will be a bit cooler than Wednesday but still warm. We'll see highs in the low to mid 90s by early afternoon, so pretty close to our seasonal norm for early to mid-July.

Temps dip into below-average territory on Friday. It will feel like a dream! We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s, with scattered afternoon storms to round out the week.

A few storms will linger into the start of the weekend along with highs in the low 80s Saturday. Look for warmer and drier weather Sunday and Monday with low to mid 90s.

Another cold front pushes into the state next Tuesday, ushering in cooler temperatures and another round of storms.

Not as hot in Denver on Thursday

