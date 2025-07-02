Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temps soar back into the 90s across the Denver metro area for the next few days

Scattered storms return to I-25 corridor Thursday and Friday
Temps soar back into the 90s for the next few days. It'll be sunny, hot and dry Wednesday along the Front Range with scattered storms in the mountains. Storms make a comeback to the metro Thursday.
The sunshine and heat stick around for Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the plains.

This afternoon looks mainly hot and dry for the plains with a few pop up storms in the high country.

Scattered storms return Thursday afternoon to the Denver metro area and Interstate 25 corridor as monsoon moisture streams into the state. Storms could be a bit more widespread later in the day and into the evening, but so far don't look like they'll turn severe.

Look for near-normal highs on the Fourth of July in the upper 80s. Isolated storms will be in the forecast, so you might have to run indoors briefly from your Independence Day BBQs. Keep an eye to the sky as a few storms will be possible through the holiday weekend as temperatures hold in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

