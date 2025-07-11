Benefits of planting herb gardens in containers vs. in the ground

BRIGHTON, Colo. — It's not too late to create the perfect herb garden, no matter your outdoor space!

Denver7 met up with landscaping expert Nicole Stone, a member of the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, at SiteOne Landscape Supply in Brighton to see the benefits of planting in pots versus in the ground.

Stone suggested mixing it up this season with planting some herbs, veggies and fruit. Normally, you will see beautiful annuals planted in containers all over town but you can also change it up and use herbs, veggies and fruits to give you a variety of textures, colors and fragrances.

Stone explained there are many benefits to planting herbs, veggies and fruits in containers rather than in the ground.

First, she said many people just do not have the space for large gardens but container gardens give people the ability to still have fresh produce around their home.

With containers you have easier management, better control over soil moisture, and the ability to move the planters to optimal light as well as water sources, she explained.

Container gardening also allows for better management of potentially invasive herbs like mint and lemon balm, and provides a tidy, organized way to cultivate herbs.

Stone said there are some do's and don'ts to keep in mind when it comes to herb container gardens.

Let's start with the don'ts. Growing herbs indoors is tricky because there’s almost never enough direct sunlight, so they won’t grow as quickly or do as well as they would on a patio or deck, Stone explained.

She advised not to plant dill, cilantro or sage in a pot because when they mature, they’ll get too rangy and floppy and don't look as nice as other herbs.

Stone explained while you may want to put each plant in its own tiny pot for aesthetics, you’ll be watering several times a day during hot weather. Also, herbs will grow to the restrictions of the pot you put them in — the bigger the pot, the bigger the plants.

Don't shy away from combining too many different herbs in the same pot. Stone said most popular herbs come from the Mediterranean, so they like similar conditions: sun, heat and well-drained soil.

Planting mint with anything else is not a good idea. Stone explained it’s so aggressive that it will choke out the other plants. And she mentioned not to put it in the ground unless you are okay with it taking over!

So what should we do?

Stone said plant basil! Besides it being a versatile culinary herb, it’s great in a container because of its bushy growth, which can get out of hand in the ground but is nicely contained by a pot.

Stone suggested using ornamental thyme. There are a lot of edible varieties, and they’ll trail over the edge of the pot, adding visual interest. She recommended Doone Valley thyme, a pretty white-and-green variegated strain.

She also suggested rosemary. Besides it being another versatile culinary herb, it’s one of the few that does well indoors over the winter. There are also pretty trailing varieties to try.

Remember, herbs like well-drained soil so use good bagged potting mix and plenty of sun. Stone explained young plants will need regular watering for a few weeks but once you have them established, they will become low maintenance. They also don’t require fertilizing, just twice-weekly watering — maybe more often in hot, dry weather, so keep an eye on them.

Most importantly, between the do’s and don’ts, have fun with your plants! Play around with what works for you and what you will use this summer season.