Cooler start to the week, with spotty storms Monday

DENVER — Temperatures will not be as warm on Monday. It’ll be mostly cloudy through the afternoon, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. Most of the area, especially north and east of Denver, will stay dry because the atmosphere won’t be very supportive of storms. However, if you're heading toward the southern foothills or South Park, be prepared for some afternoon storms, which could bring heavy rain.

As we get into Tuesday and Wednesday, things start to heat back up. A ridge of high pressure will settle over the state, and that means sunshine and rising temperatures.

By Wednesday, it’ll feel like summer in full swing with highs in the low to mid 90s across the plains. There's also a small chance for a few strong storms to sneak into the far northeastern corner of the state on Tuesday, thanks to high humidity and unstable air.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July on Friday, expect more typical summer weather with near-normal temperatures and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The setup looks like it’ll bring tropical moisture into Colorado, which means storms could be a bit more widespread later in the day. Still, it doesn’t look like a complete washout, so most Independence Day plans should be okay. Just keep a watchful eye on the sky.

