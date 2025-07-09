Heat advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Wednesday across the Denver metro area

The summer sizzle is officially on! It's a sunny and comfortable start to the day, but temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 90s by lunch. We'll hit highs near 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon and it could be the first triple-digit day of the year for Denver.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area, Boulder and Fort Collins from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the extreme heat. Check in on your neighbors and friends to make sure they're staying cool.

This dry and hot weather is due a ridge of high pressure that's pushing through the region. It's usually always a little cooler in the high country, but we're still talking highs in the 80s for our Colorado mountain towns.

Thursday won't be quite as hot, but we're still looking at highs in the low to mid 90s. A few more storms are possible Thursday afternoon and there's a risk of severe weather on the far Eastern Plains.

A weak cold front moves through Thursday night and that will bring us a solid 15-degree cool down on Friday. It will feel like a dream! We'll see highs in the low to mid 80s, with scattered afternoon storms to round out the week.

A few storms will linger into the start of the weekend, with warmer and drier weather on tap early next week.

