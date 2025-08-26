Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Meet Clara Faith, the newest member of the Denver7 weather team

Clara is a self-described “southern girl through and through" who is excited to get into the Denver community and tell its stories.
Posted
Clara Faith, the newest member of Denver7’s weather team, made her on-air debut with the station Tuesday morning.
Meet Clara Faith, the newest member of the Denver7 weather team
clara faith intro thumbnail.jpg

DENVER — Clara Faith, the newest member of Denver7’s weather team, made her on-air debut with the station Tuesday morning.

Faith, a self-described “southern girl through and through,” joins the Denver7 team from WACH-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, where she served as both a forecaster and reporter. Before that, she was a news producer at WJCL in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.

She’s scheduled to graduate with her meteorology degree from Mississippi State University in December, and will bring both her weather expertise and journalistic background to the Denver7 airwaves.

“I have a love for reporting, and I hope that does not end as I'm here in Denver,” she said. “I want to get into the community and tell people’s stories.”

Clara will provide the forecast on weekend mornings and in various dayparts Monday-Wednesday.

  • A rainy week in Denver: Watch Clara Faith's first full Denver7 forecast

A rainy week in Denver: Watch Clara Faith's first full Denver7 forecast

When she’s not on TV, Clara enjoys making cosmetics, creating video content and bird watching. She’ll be ready for Broncos football too, as she loves adding pops of orange to just about anything.

Clara would love to hear your ideas for climate or weather-related stories – and any suggestions on where to find a good cup of matcha. If you want to get in touch with her, fill out the contact form below.

CLARA FAITH CALL TO ACTION.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Clara Faith
Clara Faith is the newest member of the Denver7 weather team with expertise in both forecasting and storytelling, and has a passion for climate and weather-related stories. Fill out the form below to get in touch with Clara.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.