Meet Clara Faith, the newest member of the Denver7 weather team

DENVER — Clara Faith, the newest member of Denver7’s weather team, made her on-air debut with the station Tuesday morning.

Faith, a self-described “southern girl through and through,” joins the Denver7 team from WACH-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, where she served as both a forecaster and reporter. Before that, she was a news producer at WJCL in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia.

She’s scheduled to graduate with her meteorology degree from Mississippi State University in December, and will bring both her weather expertise and journalistic background to the Denver7 airwaves.

“I have a love for reporting, and I hope that does not end as I'm here in Denver,” she said. “I want to get into the community and tell people’s stories.”

Clara will provide the forecast on weekend mornings and in various dayparts Monday-Wednesday.



A rainy week in Denver: Watch Clara Faith's first full Denver7 forecast

When she’s not on TV, Clara enjoys making cosmetics, creating video content and bird watching. She’ll be ready for Broncos football too, as she loves adding pops of orange to just about anything.

Clara would love to hear your ideas for climate or weather-related stories – and any suggestions on where to find a good cup of matcha. If you want to get in touch with her, fill out the contact form below.