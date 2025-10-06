Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cool start to the week in Colorado, but a warm-up is around the corner

It'll be cool and cloudy Tuesday, with highs in the 50s to 60s. The big warm-up starts Wednesday, with sunshine and 70s expected through the late week.
Warmer air on the way 10 6
DENVER — Monday evening brings showers across the Interstate 25 corridor and foothills, with a few snowflakes possible over the higher mountain peaks.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s, with lingering clouds and moisture keeping things from getting too chilly.

Tuesday stays on the cool side, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning giving way to some afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s, depending on how long the clouds stick around.

By evening, the weather pattern begins to shift, setting the stage for a warmer pattern. A ridge of high pressure moves in from the south on Wednesday, bringing above-normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine.

Expect highs to climb into the 70s through Thursday, with somewhat milder conditions continuing into Friday and Saturday.

