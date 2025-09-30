Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly sunny and mild through Wednesday, rain returns by the weekend

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday across the foothills. We'll see a stretch of mild, dry days through Friday before cooler air and moisture return by the weekend.
Mild temperatures continue into midweek with highs in the 70s and 80s, but cold front could bring cooler air, showers across the plains, and even a touch of snow in the mountains.
DENVER — It was a wet evening for most of the Denver metro area.

As we head through the overnight hours, drier air settles in, and lows will dip into the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday’s temperatures will feature highs again in the 80s with increasing clouds.

A few weak showers or thunderstorms may pop up Tuesday afternoon and evening, especially near the foothills and Eastern Plains. Nothing strong is expected, just some gusty winds or brief rain in spots.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, running well above normal for early October.

Saturday, that warm stretch breaks as a new storm system arrives. Rain chances increase as temperatures take a dip, and the high country could even pick up some early-season snow depending on the track of the system.

The weather will be cooler and unsettled, as showers linger across the region and temperatures fall back to near or even below average. A real taste of fall settles in by the end of the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

