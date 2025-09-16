Monday night brings calm skies with slight chance to see the northern lights ahead of big change Tuesday

DENVER — We’re wrapping up Monday night with calm, mild weather. But don’t let that fool you: big changes are coming starting Tuesday.

Before things turn active, though, we might just get a rare treat in the sky tonight.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with temperatures dipping to around 50°F.

Light winds and mostly dry conditions will make for a peaceful evening and a possible chance to see the northern lights.

NOAA is forecasting a G1 geomagnetic storm tonight with a Kp index of 5, meaning the aurora borealis could be visible as far south as northern Colorado.

Denver7

If skies stay clear and you’re outside the city, away from light pollution, look toward the northern horizon after dark, you might spot a faint green or red glow.

For the best chance, try using a long-exposure camera to catch what the eye might miss.

Dominic Vasile III

Tuesday starts partly sunny and dry, but by afternoon, showers and storms begin to pop up. Highs will reach the upper 70s, but a cold front will keep things feeling cooler than recent days.

Some storms could be strong to severe, especially across eastern Colorado.

Rain chances are expected to ramp up Tuesday night, with widespread showers and storms likely.

Denver7

Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Showers and a few storms are expected throughout the day as a strong upper-level system settles over the region.

We might see a lingering morning rain on Thursday, but skies should turn mostly sunny by afternoon, with highs in the low 70s.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.