Daily rain chances and cooler weather settles over Colorado

DENVER, CO — We’re kicking off our Sunday with morning lows in the 60s.

There are a few chances of storms that could produce heavy localized rain.

However, much depends on how much sun breaks through; cooler temps from cloud cover could limit storm strength.

Highs are expected to range between the 70s and 80s, thanks to the front that’s moving through the region.

Rain chances are expected to increase heading into the work week.

Monday is shaping up to be a wet day, with a chance of widespread thunderstorms and a higher risk of heavy rainfall, particularly in the mountains.

Northeast and north-central Colorado are in for an unsettled week of weather, with daily chances of showers, storms, and cooler-than-normal temperatures.

While not every day will bring widespread rain, except for frequent afternoon and evening showers, especially in the mountains and along the Front Range.

Tuesday through Friday, the weather pattern stays active.

Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible each day, though the timing and intensity remain uncertain due to inconsistent model data.

It looked like the plains and metro areas may be more hit-or-miss when it comes to rain chances.

As you head through your work week make sure you are prepared for sudden rain and cooler conditions.

Of course, stay weather aware throughout the week.

