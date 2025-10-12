Cold front sweeps in Sunday, warmer midweek ahead

DENVER — We'll have cooler air waking up Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Early Sunday morning, colder air moves in from Wyoming, sparking a new round of precipitation over the high country.

Snow levels will drop to around 8,500 feet, with 1–4 inches expected along the western slopes of the Park Range and Front Range.

Strong winds of 30–40 mph, with gusts near 50 mph on the peaks, will make for areas of blowing snow through midday Sunday.

Across the plains, downsloping winds will keep conditions dry, but a cold front arriving in the morning will bring gusts up to 45 mph.

Behind Sunday’s front, Monday will feel cooler and calmer.

Expect highs in the low 60s across the plains and 40s–50s in the higher terrain.

A few light showers could develop with southerly flow aloft, mainly over the mountains and eastern plains.

By midweek, warmer air returns under southwest flow, pushing temperatures 10–15 degrees above normal — a quick rebound after the cool start to the week.

