Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Weather warming as we head into the midweek, but cooler air returns by the weekend

We'll see a warm, dry stretch through Friday, with highs trending in the mid to upper 80s. A weekend cold front will bring cooler temps and better chances for showers.
Quiet night, warming midweek, cooler air returns by the weekend
Weather warming as we head into the midweek, but cooler air returns by the weekend
warmer start to October 930
Posted

DENVER — We could have a few pop-up showers with breezy outflow winds this evening, but conditions will stay mostly quiet overnight.

A jet aloft will keep winds gusty in the foothills, but most of us will experience a mild night across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains.

Weather warming as we head into the midweek, but cooler air returns by the weekend

High pressure takes over Wednesday through Friday, bringing dry skies and a warming trend.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, running above normal for this time of year. It’ll feel more like late summer than early October through the next few days.

warmer start to October 930

Changes arrive this weekend as a storm system swings through the West. A cold front will drop in, knocking temperatures back down and bringing better chances for showers, especially in the high country and northern counties.

While the models still have uncertainties, confidence is growing that we’ll see cooler, unsettled weather stick around into early next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?