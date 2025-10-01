DENVER — We could have a few pop-up showers with breezy outflow winds this evening, but conditions will stay mostly quiet overnight.

A jet aloft will keep winds gusty in the foothills, but most of us will experience a mild night across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains.

Weather warming as we head into the midweek, but cooler air returns by the weekend

High pressure takes over Wednesday through Friday, bringing dry skies and a warming trend.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s, running above normal for this time of year. It’ll feel more like late summer than early October through the next few days.

Denver7

Changes arrive this weekend as a storm system swings through the West. A cold front will drop in, knocking temperatures back down and bringing better chances for showers, especially in the high country and northern counties.

While the models still have uncertainties, confidence is growing that we’ll see cooler, unsettled weather stick around into early next week.

