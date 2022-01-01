Amy Wadas joined the Denver7 News team as the 8 p.m. anchor and reporter in August 2022 and is thrilled to be here.

She came to Denver from her hometown of Pittsburgh, where she worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the station she grew up watching, KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV. In Pittsburgh, Amy was a live lead reporter focusing on breaking news, enterprise and investigative reporting.

She was also a fill-in anchor on weekday and weekend newscasts, reported for the station’s streaming service CBS News Pittsburgh, and appeared on KDKA Radio to discuss events and talk about story coverage.

She also helped re-launch the Washington County bureau after it was closed for many years. Amy covered several major stories during her time in Pittsburgh, including the 2022 Frick Park bridge that collapsed hours before President Joe Biden's infrastructure visit to the city, the 9/11 20th-anniversary commemoration in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting aftermath, Station Square train derailment and the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial.

She also covered the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II by former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld and the many protests that followed. Amy even had an exclusive interview with the woman who had an affair with former Pennsylvania congressman Tim Murphy, and extensively reported on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before KDKA-TV, Amy was a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter at WCPO-TV, in Cincinnati, Ohio, covering news in the Cincinnati area.

She was also a reporter, anchor and producer at WTRF-TV, in the Wheeling, West Virginia/Steubenville, Ohio, market.

Amy is a proud graduate of Penn State University and loves to go to football games when she can.

She also has a passion for travel, the outdoors, animals, cooking, trying new restaurants and spending time with family and friends. When she’s not telling stories, you can find Amy hiking, camping and checking out new vacation spots with her husband. You can also find her spending time with her Siberian Husky and two cats. She’s excited to see all that Colorado has to offer!

Please send story ideas her way!