Parker drug and alcohol rehab center expands as need for treatment continues to grow

PARKER, Colo.— According to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment in 2023, 1,822 people in Colorado died as a result of overdosing. Denver experienced a 15 percent increase in overdoses from 2022, which was a record high.

The DDPHE said the sharp increase in deaths in Denver was fueled by fentanyl. It’s an epidemic and the need for treatment continues to grow. That’s why addiction treatment facility Valley Hope of Parker recently expanded to try and help as many people as possible.

Danny Murphy, 44, says he danced with alcohol, painkillers and eventually heroin for years.

“I kind of entered the gates of hell and slow danced with the devil,” said Murphy.

It all started in 2006 when he went to the dentist for a root canal and was prescribed painkillers.

“For the 17 years following, my life — I was hooked on painkillers and heroin and started drinking heavily,” said Murphy.

Things continued to spiral out of control for him and Murphy found himself in trouble with the law.

“I actually checked myself in the Parker Valley Hope in May of 2022. I was facing a criminal case. I came here with an ankle monitor on,” Murphy added.

Since Murphy’s stay, things look a bit different at Valley Hope of Parker.

Clinical program director Meredith Buschart said the inpatient rehab facility recently completed a massive expansion in July.

“We went from capacity of 40 beds to 70 beds. we went from two detox rooms to now being able to house 16 people as well,” said Buschart.

The facility nearly doubled in size from 20,000 to 40,000 square feet.

According to the DDPHE, over 4 in 10 people who sought treatment in the Denver area in 2023 said they couldn’t get services. Staff at Valley Hope of Parker hope this new expansion can help bridge that gap, especially during a time when Buschart says the fentanyl crisis continues to rise.

Deaths in Denver involving fentanyl rose by a staggering 40 percent in 2023, compared to 2022, and Buschart is concerned the numbers will rise even more by the end of the year if we don’t see more people getting the help they need.

“Imagine being in the depth of your addiction and you unfortunately have to wait several days before you can get access to your medical care to treat your opioid use. It can become really dangerous very, very quickly, and so it’s one of the reasons why we wanted to expand,” said Buschart.

Valley Hope of Parker’s inpatient program is 30 days, but some patients can stay up to 45 if needed, and because of this expansion, there’s no longer a waitlist.

“There’s hope on the other side. I see it every day,” said Buschart mentioned.

Murphy is living proof of that. While he relapsed after he left Valley Hope of Parker, he finally got the help he needed at another treatment facility. He’s been sober now for 14 months and lives and works at a sober living apartment community in Wheat Ridge, stressing that when he finally realized he needed help and wanted to do the work, it made all the difference.

“Once you reach out to us, we can get you into our program so you can start feeling like a human being again. Start taking your life back,” said Murphy.

Buschart says you don’t have to live in Colorado to qualify for inpatient rehab at Valley Hope of Parker.