DENVER — During the month of November, March of Dimes is focusing on the impact of premature birth on families. The nonprofit says about one in 10 babies is born premature. In Colorado, more than 5,900 births were premature in 2023.

Savannah Schaefer, 22, of Aurora, wanted to share her son Niko’s story, to spread awareness.

“He was super light. Just a very tiny baby,” said Schaefer.

Niko was born on September 11, 2024, at Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital in Denver at a little over one pound. He arrived more than three months before his due date of Dec. 30.

“I went into the hospital at 24 weeks with some slight complications, and as soon as I got there, they let me know I’d be having a baby in 48 to 72 hours. I was having a lot of pressure. I did have some slight spotting and overall, some discomfort in my stomach. They were able to see the baby’s sack already, so there was no chance of keeping him inside me safely,” said Schaefer.

While Niko’s delivery was quick and smooth, Schaefer said his prematurity hasn’t been without some complications.

“Oxygen issues, bilirubin, blood transfusions,” she said.

It was a very scary experience for this first-time mom.

“I had no idea what having a premature baby entailed. All the behind-the-scenes, the things that happen, it’s very extensive,” Schaefer noted.

“Even though it does seem scary in the moment, we are here to help you,” said Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Medical Director at Rocky Mountain Children’s Dr. Jennifer Zank.

Aurora mom shares story of strength during Prematurity Awareness Month

Babies born before 37 weeks are considered premature.

Denver7 asked Dr. Zank what the biggest misconceptions of a premature baby having are.

“I think the biggest misconceptions is that their baby cannot be normal in the long run. Their dreams are still possible. Your dreams for your child are still possible,” Dr. Zank said.

For for some perspective, Denver7’s Amy Wadas’ daughter was born six and-a-half weeks early at 33 weeks in December of 2023.

She is now a happy, healthy, soon-to-be 1-year-old. While she needed to be on oxygen for several months after she was born, which Dr. Zank said is typical for premature babies especially in Colorado due to the altitude, she’s doing great without it now. Also, while she may be slightly behind on some milestones right now, doctors say most babies should catch up to their full-term peers by age two.

“They fight. They're fighters from birth and they have to put in a lot of work to get to that point of a full-term baby,” said Schaefer.

Schaefer said Niko is fighting the fight so he and his mom can go home soon.

“He’s in the graduation NICU, which is super exciting. He’s improving on his oxygen every day and just working on growing and coming home,” Schaefer said.

Doctors said there are a few ways you can help lower the chances of premature birth. Going to regular check-ups and maintaining a healthy diet, exercise and getting good sleep are a few ways. While pre-term birth can still happen, some signs of premature labor are back pain, cramping, pressure in your lower body and even flu-like symptoms.