"It takes a village": New wellness facility offering services to people navigating life's challenges

AURORA, Colo. — A new kind of space to help people navigate life’s transitions will soon open its doors to the public. The Denver Village, which is located in Aurora right by Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, is a wellness space inspired by founder Meredith Cole, who went through some challenges of her own.

“Community is everything to me and not having that creates a lot of challenges,” Cole said.

Community is what Cole said helped her get through those toughest days after childbirth.

“I had a space like this where I could come and feel supported with various workshops and yoga classes,” Cole said.

The postpartum period following the birth of her first child was challenging, but Cole had support. When she didn’t have the same resources available to her after the birth of her second child during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she felt inspired to make a difference.

“It kind of grew from that about wanting to create a space where people could come and feel seen and where they could come and connect and heal together,” Cole said.

New wellness facility offering services to people navigating life's challenges

That’s how The Denver Village was born. It’s a wellness space to help people navigating mental health struggles, parenthood, career shifts, and more. The space will offer yoga classes, hold wellness workshops and events and give people access to various types of practitioners like Adrianne Sloan, a Clinical Health Psychologist with The Birth Squad.

“The Birth Squad is a nonprofit aimed at providing support for all moms, birthers, anybody involved in that space, anywhere from prenatal all the way to years postpartum if that’s really what’s needed,” Sloan said.

When she found out about The Denver Village, Sloan said she felt it was the perfect fit and, in an area, where she can serve a lot of people.

“This is an area where we’re seeing a lot of births,” Sloan said.

Cait Gallegos with 4 Wands Energy will also offer services at The Denver Village. She specializes in something called Reiki. It’s an energy-healing practice that's described as deeply calming and therapeutic.

“We’re not meant to go through life alone, and not having this village and community is really difficult and people can feel really isolated, especially when they’re going through these transitional phases,” Cole said. “It takes a village.”

Yoga classes start Saturday, April 19 and The Denver Village officially opens to the public on May 2.