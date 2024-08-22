Denver nonprofit once again asking for help in order to keep critical services

DENVER— A Denver nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness could soon cut critical resources without immediate help.

In October 2023, Haven of Hope saw a 266% increase in immigrants seeking services, which put a large strange on its resources. Denver7 shared the nonprofit's need for help in May. After the story aired, Haven of Hope received several donations but said it was only enough to get by for a few months.

The nonprofit is once again asking for help to avoid cutting critical resources.

Denver Critical services at risk for Denver nonprofit that helps the unhoused Amy Wadas

April Trujillo lives on the streets and relies on Haven of Hope’s services.

“I’m really thankful for this place being here,” said Trujillo. “The showers, the meals, mail services. I don’t have any other place where I can get my mail safely. Before coming here, it was very difficult. I would be days without a shower, trying to find restrooms and businesses or places that would let me in and clean up the best I could.”

That lack of access to basic care ultimately cost Trujillo her job.

“Because of not being able to get up and shower and get ready to go to work,” Trujillo said.

Haven of Hope has provided just that — hope. The day shelter provides services like meals, clothing, showers, dental and eye care, counseling and peer-to-peer support.

In a letter to supporters earlier this month, co-executive director Ondrea Trahan said the demand for services "has surged, and the resources needed to sustain and expand our operations are stretched thin."

Dear Friends and Supporters of Haven of Hope,



I hope this message finds you well. As Co-Executive Director of Haven of Hope, it is with a deep sense of both urgency and gratitude that I reach out to you today. For more than 25 years, our organization has stood as a beacon of light and hope for countless individuals experiencing homelessness, however, despite our best efforts to manage costs and maximize efficiency, we face a financial shortfall that threatens our ability to continue providing the life-changing support so many rely on.



Your unwavering support has been instrumental in our journey. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones fostering a community where hope is not just a word, but a reality. Each success story, from a young man finding a career path and stable living after graduating from the Fresh Tracks program to a woman being rescued from an abusive relationship and reunited with her family, is a testament to the power of our collective commitment and compassion.



Yet, as we navigate through these challenging times, our mission is at a critical juncture. While our mission has never changed our mission field is drastically different. The demand for our services has surged, and the resources needed to sustain and expand our operations are stretched thin.



I am writing to you today because we urgently need your help. Your generous contributions have always been the backbone of our success, and now, more than ever, they are crucial to our continued operation. Thank you for standing with us through this pivotal moment.



﻿With sincere gratitude and hope,



Ondrea Trahan

Co-Executive Director

Haven of Hope

“We are operating in such a way where we’re having to meet weekly and say what services we may have to cancel,” said Pastor Derrick Vaughns, Haven of Hope co-executive director.

In May, Pastor Vaughns publicly asked for donations for the first time in the organization’s history.

“We were operating at about 3,200 people each month. Now that’s gone up to close to 4,500 people each month,” said Vaughns.

At the time Vaughns said donors stepped up, but that money is now running out.

“There’s not a date where you’re going to look at the news and say, "Oh, Haven of Hope had to shut their doors." But it’s a sense of urgency. We need the support as soon as possible,” said the pastor.

Trujillo desperately relies on such support every day to get by. She is sharing a message to those who might be hesitant to make a donation.

“We’re not all criminals,” said Trujillo. “A lot of us are out here because of some trauma or loss that it just snowballed quicker than we were able to pick up and collect ourselves on. The community isn’t welcoming to us."

Trujillo hopes the community can get past the stigma of homelessness and lend a helping hand.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can head to Haven of Hope’s website.