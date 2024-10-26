Founder of Colorado nonprofit alleges U.S. Forest Service conducted careless road work

GILPIN AND CLEAR CREEK COUNTIES, Colo. — The founder of a nonprofit that uses U.S. Forest Service (USFS) roads alleges the agency conducted careless road work in Gilpin and Clear Creek counties.

Chantelle Shoaee, founder and executive director of Camp Always Choose Adventures, says her nonprofit uses Forest Service Roads 739.1 and 175.1. Recently, USFS contractors widened the two roads to improve emergency response access and drainage. However, Shoaee claims the agency left trees and rocks on the sides of the road to deter people from leaving the roads and off-roading.

“The Forest Service came out here and tried to help us, but instead they caused more work, more money, more time and resources and hazards for us to clean up,” she said.

Shoaee said the trees and boulders could potentially slide into the road when it snows or rains.

“There’s kids, there’s families on ATVs and side by sides in this area,” she said. “Sometimes, there’s two-way traffic.”

Shoaee said the work left behind is a messy, unfinished, and potentially very dangerous situation. She ended up using a $30,000 grant she received through Yamaha Motorsports to hire Meyers Services, a private excavation company, to fix the roads.

Shoaee told Denver7 she's contacted the USFS via phone, email and in person. In one of those emails, she wrote, "These roads have not been maintained for 25 years, and the current state, after the contractor’s work, is worse than before… I kindly request that the forest service take responsibility for the cleanup or contribute to the cost of hiring Meyers Excavation.”

The USFS responded, saying in part, “The purpose of the road work was to improve emergency access that was raised by you and others and address years of use without any maintenance…. We have evaluated the road work and no additional work will be done at this time.”

“(The USFS) ended up messing up the road more than fixing the road. So we came back and re-did some drainage and grading and re-rolled the road. They had left a whole bunch of tree stumps and made debris inside the road to where the water wouldn’t drain correctly,” said Jeramy Meyers, owner of Meyers Services. “If they don’t do something with the water, they’re going to be doing this every single year.”

The USFS said Forest Service Roads 739.1 and 175.1 are considered "Maintenance Level 2" roads, which are maintained for high-clearance vehicles.

“I think those were rated back in the 90s before Colorado had this huge mecca of tourism and recreation,” Shoaee said.

Resident Frank Bianco has lived in the area for 24 years and calls the road an "emergency exit road" for the whole neighborhood.

“So, it has to be maintained enough to get vehicles out of here,” he said.

The USFS told Denver7 that Road 739.1 provides access to a few private properties and is a main route to the Columbine Off-Highway Vehicle parking area, saying a Level 2 classification is appropriate.

Shoaee said she just wants the area to be safe, no matter who uses it.

“They definitely need to step it up and make sure that all the Colorado people are safe and that we’re safe and take care of the area a little bit better,” she said.

The Forest Service stresses it has been responsive to Shoaee’s concerns, adding that she is welcome to call and further discuss her concerns if she isn’t clear on the outcomes of their conversations.