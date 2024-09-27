Denver's marijuana industry experiencing first-ever recession since legalization 11 years ago

DENVER — Denver's marijuana industry is experiencing its first-ever recession since recreational marijuana was legalized 11 years ago, the City and County of Denver confirmed.

Data from the City and County of Denver shows a decline in both medical and retail marijuana gross sales following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The recreational industry has brought in $180 million through the first seven months of 2024.

Eric Escudero, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, said with declining sales the past couple of years, he’s seen some marijuana businesses consolidate or even close their doors.

“Because legalization has spread across the United States, less people are coming to Denver to consume and purchase marijuana,” said Escudero. “[Businesses are] going to have to adapt.”

Pure Elevations Cannabis Spa and Salon is doing just that. It's the city's first-ever business to offer both the sale and consumption of cannabis on-site. It's also the first marijuana consumption spa in the state's history.

“We are here. We are open. It has been exciting yet scary,” said owner Rebecca Marroquin.

Spa customers can incorporate cannabis into their massage, nail and hair treatments. Pure Elevations also sells cannabis products, which customers can consume in its outdoor lounge.

“I injured my neck. All the pharmaceutical drugs they gave me really hurt me and hurt my body,” Marroquin said. “I know the benefits of marijuana. I know it’s helped me. I’ve seen it help other people."

Denver Woman working to open first-ever marijuana consumption spa in Denver Amy Wadas

Marroquin understands it's a tough time in the marijuana industry but believes her unique business model will bring her success.

“I think by us creating other avenues of revenue, other streams of revenue, and bringing people in for other reasons besides smoking weed and creating a need, a desire to help themselves without pharmaceuticals, I think that’s kind of the key,” she said.

Pure Elevations is hiring for all kinds of positions. Those interested in learning more should reach out to the business.