Aurora intersection with more than a dozen crashes in the past 10 years undergoing a major safety haul

AURORA, Colo. — After years of asking for something to be done, residents near an intersection in Aurora with more than a dozen crashes in the past 10 years are finally getting a major safety overhaul.

Jerald Lane has lived in Aurora’s Cross Creek community for over 17 years. He’s also the president of the Cross Creek Metro District #2 board.

“I am passionate about helping people and am passionate about my community,” said Lane. “It’s a quasi-government entity that is responsible for the bonds and public spaces and things like that,” said Lane. “This district includes the clubhouse, those homes, the 7-Eleven and these homes as well.”

Denver7 interviewed lane in August of 2022, after a woman on a motorcycle was killed during a crash with a pickup truck in the intersection of North Catawba Way and East 6th Parkway in Aurora. He’s been pressing the city of Aurora to make this intersection safer for over four years now, even submitting a traffic calming application in 2020 in hopes that something would be done.

“My concern at the time was speeding at this intersection,” said Lane. “We have over 400 homes on this side of 6th Parkway and that is our community pool where kids cross the road all the time in the summer.”

Kids and other pedestrians are crossing with no crosswalks or traffic signals.

“I mean it takes five to six minutes just to get out,” said Lane.

Aurora told Denver7 in 2022 that a traffic signal at the intersection was needed after several studies were done.

Local Aurora residents concerned about intersection's safety following several crashes Amy Wadas

Aurora police released data showing there were 15 crashes at the intersection from 2014 through 2023. Two of them resulted in injuries and a third was the fatal crash involving the woman on the motorcycle in 2022.

Fast forward to October 2024, Lane is finally getting his wish.

“We needed time to get some funding to pull it all together and put in the bids, get a contractor to build it and now we’re finally here putting in the foundation,” said City of Aurora Principal Engineer Carl Harline.

The end goal is a full traffic signal in all four directions and pedestrian crossings with push buttons.

Aurora’s Principal Engineer Carl Harline estimates around 10,000 vehicles travel through the intersection a day. He expects that number to increase as development in the area continues. It’s a project that will take some time, with an estimated completion date some during the summer of 2025.

“It will be another few weeks before we can get the actual signal poles in the ground on top of those foundations and overhead. We expect a power feed with coordination with Xcel that happens,” said Harline.

“There was some debris here just the other day,” said Lane.

Lane said he’s thrilled to finally see some action.

“I feel like my voice is finally being heard. And you know, I’m just happy to see it. I’m really happy to see something happen at this intersection because it was much needed,” Lane added.