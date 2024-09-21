Denver couple working to fight stigma of Alzheimer's disease and related neurological conditions

DENVER — More than 90,000 people in the state are living with Alzheimer's disease today, and the number is projected to rise to 92,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. Those affected by the disease, whether directly or indirectly, say that with those numbers comes great stigma about the condition.

Among those affected are the more than 177,000 Coloradans who are serving as unpaid caregivers, providing an estimated 307 million hours of support in 2023 valued at more than $7.2 billion.

“You never know what life is going to hand you, and I never imagined in a million years this would be our path,” said Ruth Fletcher, who, along with her husband Pat, shared the journey they've both been on with the disease while offering words of advice on how to tackle a stigma they said is very real.

Pat, 75, was diagnosed with the disease in October 2021 and started on monthly Aduhelm infusions shortly after. About a year ago, he switched to the medication Lequembi and noticed slowed progression of the disease.

“I’m hopeful that Leqembi will slow it down to the point where they’ll find a cure before it takes me out. I pray for that and hope for that,” said Pat.

The couple, who’ve been married for 13 years, met while working for hospice. Ruth as a hospice nurse and Pat as a volunteer. Pat also worked as a United Airlines pilot and served as a pilot in the Navy. Since the diagnosis, the Fletchers said one of their goals is to fight the stigma of the disease.

"It does not affect your worth as a human being at all, and if we can make a difference talking about it openly... I know people today who don’t want anyone to know they have Alzheimer’s,” said Ruth. “We’re never going to get anywhere if we’re not able to talk about it openly and deal with it and push people to get early detection and treatment.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) launched a five-year plan about a year ago to mitigate and reduce the impacts of Alzheimer’s and related neurological conditions for Coloradans.

The plan focuses on several things, including the promotion of risk reduction, early detection and diagnosis and improvement of outcomes for people living with the disease. Monica Maly with CDPHE told Denver7 the stigma of the disease is very real.

"Some people do experience grief, they experience embarrassment, they aren’t sure how to move forward after a diagnosis and lose that social connectedness," said Maly, who added that stopping the stigma around Alzheimer's starts with having a conversation about the warning signs and risk factors.

Asked if she's noticed people looking at her differently once they find out she has Alzheimer's, Ruth replied that there's been no real change in behavior when interacting with her closest friends, but added there is a bit of what she called "disconnect" with friends who aren't as close.

"Friends that we communicate with at a distance will stop, back off and not contact us," she said. "I don’t think they look down at Pat, but they’re frightened."

The Fletchers hope awareness will help reduce that stigma and allow people with the disease to live the life they deserve. A life the Fletchers don’t take for granted anymore.

"'Every day is a gift' is just not a cliché at our house anymore," said Ruth. "When you realize time is limited and absorb that, make friends with that, come to acceptance, that is what really forces you to live in the moment.”

World Alzheimer's Day, which happens each year on Sept. 21, is a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer’s disease and other related neurological conditions.