Founder of Gilpin County nonprofit that connects people with the outdoors in need of help

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — The founder and executive director of a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to connecting people of all backgrounds and abilities with the outdoors needs help of her own.

Chantelle Shoaee launched Always Choose Adventures in 2016 and opened her camp to the public last summer.

“We got to teach them how to use micro spikes and Yaktrax and snowshoes and all the ins and outs of getting outside in the snow,” said Shoaee. “We get people out, whether you’re disabled, able-bodied, don’t have access to gear, or don’t have the funds to get the gear. We just make sure [they're] comfortable and have access to adventures. I’m addicted to helping people. It’s like the spirit of adventure.”

Over the years, Denver7 has featured Shoaee in several stories. Along with our Denver7 Gives viewers, Shoaee stepped in to buy an adaptive wheelchair for Jim Bishop, the creator of Bishop Castle. Bishop passed away in November 2024.

Viewers raised enough money to get Camp Always Choose Adventures, not one, but two adaptive wheelchairs. Now, children with disabilities can use the wheelchairs to get out and enjoy nature.

Shoaee also helps La Luz Micro Middle School, which partnered with Camp Always Choose Adventures in Gilpin County to offer a winter outdoor clinic for students. La Luz believes in taking kids out of the classroom and into the community for real-world experiences.

Shoaee’s own struggles with hypoxia inspired her to launch her nonprofit nine years ago. It was a dream that didn’t come easy.

“I pulled out my pension, my 401K, I did a second home equity loan, and then I was ready to do camp. And then I sold my townhouse to buy this property and make this happen,” Shoaee said.

Cathy Shepherd, who lives in Florida, connected with Shoaee over a Facebook group for people who are oxygen-dependent. That’s when she quickly realized Shoaee needed help.

“She was in really dire straits financially,” said Shepherd. “I realized she isn’t getting compensated for what she does at Always Choose Adventures.”

Shoaee is strictly a volunteer, and while she’s able to obtain grants for programs for her nonprofit, she doesn’t receive a salary.

“I depend off of the Idaho Springs Food Bank,” Shoaee mentioned.

A volunteer with a big heart for helping others, Shoaee could now use a little help of her own. Shepherd started a GoFundMe online fundraiser to raise money on Shoaee’s behalf.

“I pull a generator to start my electricity every day because I’m completely off-grid, so if it’s too cold and I can’t get the generator to go, I don’t have electricity or water that day until it warms up,” Shoaee said.

“I hope she gets everything she needs because like I said, her impact for La Luz has been great, but also we’ve seen it reach much farther than that as well,” said Guide and School Designer at La Luz Cory Olson.

Shoaee is grateful for all the support and would do it all over again.

“I mean these kids with La Luz, Littleton Public Schools, they fill my soul. I mean they fill my soul. I love what we do and it’s what we’re supposed to do in Colorado,” said Shoaee.

If you’d like to help Shoaee, you can donate to her GoFundMe.