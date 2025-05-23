BOLDERBoulder Smile Cam: How to watch Denver7's finish line camera on race day

Welcome to Denver7's 2025 BOLDERBoulder Smile Cam page!

This is where you'll be able to watch racers cross the finish line. We'll stream the finish line camera live throughout the race, and then post the full recording afterward.

Come back and scrub through the video to find your finish by the time stamp on screen!

Go here for BOLDERBoulder start times by wave and other race schedule information.

Check out last year's Smile Cam recording in the video player below: