Boulder businesses getting in on the BolderBoulder fun with a bit of friendly competition of their own

BOULDER, Colo. — The countdown to BolderBoulderis on, and businesses in the city are getting ready for the extra traffic with a bit of friendly competition in the BolderBoulder Business Challenge.

Down Pearl Street in Boulder, you will find a charming store called Jones + CO Modern Mercantile.

"It's a store of women's clothing, home goods, jewelry, everything that we buy for our customers. We really try to have it be sustainable," said Emily Howenstein, who is part of the operations team at Jones + CO.

The shop is also along the BolderBoulder Race route, which led the team to participate in the 2025 BB Business Challenge.

"We love hanging out as a team. And we just thought, why not hang out in our community, with our community? And so we all love getting outside and doing stuff, so it was just a perfect thing for us to all do together," said Howenstein.

The BB Business Challenge is part of the Memorial Day race, during which companies form teams to compete against each other. Businesses can compete based on the number of employees they have, ranging from under 30 to over 751 across five different categories.

"We do the Slip 'n Slide. We take some Jello shots, maybe we stop by the shop and party a little bit, since it's kind of the last stop before the end of the race," said Aaliyah Young, the operation director at Jones + CO.

Businesses can earn bragging rights based on who has the fastest team, the most participants, or even the best finish-line selfie!

"I love to see all my girls interacting, building a community and friendship outside of the store," said Young.

The event brings employees together and presents a chance to get an award for the fastest team and the highest participation among the business categories.

"We're all really close here, and so hanging out in the shop is awesome. But really, doing stuff outside of the shop is awesome, too. The more time we can spend together, the better," said Howenstein.

If you would like to sign your company up for this fun event, follow this link.