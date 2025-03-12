BOULDER, Colo. — Starting Sunday, runners 14 years of age and younger can start training for the BOLDERBoulder.

The youngest of runners are automatically a part of the Bold Squad, which comes with perks like Sunday fun runs where they get the chance to meet Olympians and Nike athletes. The runners also get their own training guide in preparation for the Memorial Day race.

Waking up to run the big race has become a sort of family tradition for elementary schoolers Zoe, Sefo and Gus Crandall.

Zach Crandall, the kids' dad, has been running the race since 1988. When he met his wife Kylie Crandall, she got roped in too.

"Living in Boulder, having the streets closed down, and what is it 30,000 people come into town and everybody’s running the streets of boulder and the community’s out there, it’s just a really cool environment," Kylie Crandall said.

They passed the running bug on to their children. When Denver7 asked the three grade schoolers what it feels like when they're running, Sefo put it pretty simply.

Bold Squad starts training for BOLDERBoulder 10K this weekend

"I feel free," Sefo Crandall said.

The best part? There's something for everyone.

"Running with them is so fun. I think Sefo eats 5 or 6 donuts during the race. Gus wants to run a little faster. And then Kylie and Zoe just love being together, so I think that’s awesome," Zach Crandall said.

