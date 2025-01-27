BOLDERBoulder now the 4th largest race in the country, Running USA report shows

BOULDER, Colo. — The BOLDERBoulder is now the fourth largest running event in the country, according to Running USA.

The premier trade organization for the road race industry recently released its list of the 100 largest road races in the United States for 2024, with the BOLDERBoulder climbing two spots from its position in 2023.

"In 2024, 41,491 finishers crossed the finish line inside Folsom Field on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, marking an 18.3% increase from 2023 and surpassing the number of finishers in 2019, the last year before the COVID pandemic," a news release from Running USA states. "This 18.3% growth was the largest among the top ten races."

BOLDERBoulder ranks 4th largest race in US

The BOLDERBoulder ranked behind the TCS New York City Marathon (56,859 participants), the Bank of America Chicago Marathon (52,072 participants), and the AJC Peachtree Road Race (43,345 participants), according to Running USA.

"The BOLDERBoulder is an integral part of the city's identity at this point and it's been in town for 45 years and every year it's gotten a little better," said Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett. "I think it's been a huge part of the vibrant active city we've become, because outdoor adventure is a part of our lifestyle here and the BOLDERBoulder race is really a part of that."

The 2025 BOLDERBoulder will take place on Monday, May 26. Denver7 is a proud sponsor.