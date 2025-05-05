Denver7 Everyday Hero helps athletes with disabilities prepare for the BOLDERBoulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Each Memorial Day, the streets of Boulder fill with thousands of runners, walkers, and spectators for the iconic BOLDERBoulder 10K. But for one group of athletes, the race is about more than just competing — it’s about community, confidence and celebrating what’s possible.

For more than 20 years, Sherri Brown has helped athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) cross the finish line through a grassroots training program called Beyond Limits. Brown, a retired Boulder Parks and Recreation employee, helps coordinate volunteer coaches with athletes to train for the race.

Richard Butler

“I love these athletes and their desire to get out and be a part of the community and achieve personal bests,” Brown said. “They make me feel so good every time I come out. My heart just gets big just being with them.”

Beyond Limits serves athletes in Boulder and Broomfield counties, pairing each participant with a volunteer coach for weekly training sessions leading up to race day. The program is inclusive of all paces.

“The main thing is that on race day, everybody can do their personal best,” Brown said. “That’s what matters.”

Rebecca Pederson joined the program this year as a volunteer coach. She was paired with longtime athlete Daniel Thomas, whose goal is to run the race in under 50 minutes, a feat he’s achieved before, with a personal record of 49:07.

“I have found such a friendship and a bond and kinship with Dan,” Pederson said. “Watching the effort, he’s putting in is just so fulfilling.”

Thomas said the program has changed his life.

“I can prove that I am capable more with my skill sets,” Thomas said.

Richard Butler

BOLDERBoulder organizers said Brown’s work has had a lasting impact on the race and the community.

“Sherri Brown is so special,” Senior Manager of Communications & Marketing for BOLDERBoulder Andy Martin said. “Even now that she’s retired, she’s coming back, showing up at every practice. She’s an inspiration to our community, to the athletes, and just an all-around wonderful person.”

Because of her dedication, Brown was honored as a Denver7 Everyday Hero, a recognition sponsored by Levine Law.

“I was very surprised,” Brown said. “It’s crazy to think that you’re doing something you really enjoy doing, and people really do appreciate it.”

Registration for this year’s BOLDERBoulder remains open through race day, Monday, May 26. Organizers expect more than 50,000 participants, including 20 to 30 athletes from Beyond Limits.

Denver7 features a different Everyday Hero each week. To nominate a hero in your life, click here.