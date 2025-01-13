The 2024 BOLDERBoulder made a $23 million economic impact, Visit Boulder says

BOULDER, Colo — The countdown is on for the 45th annual BOLDERBoulder, but now we are getting a better picture of the last race's economic impact. Denver7 learned how the race not only helps the community but is also stimulating the economy.

At the Embassy Suites in Boulder, you may find Colorado native Bonnie Becker working hard to make sure guest have a good stay.

"I was born in Denver, and then I went to college — actually at CSU — so I was over in the Fort Collins area," Bonnie Becker who is the assistant director of sales at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

Like many people who call Boulder home, Becker got the chance to run the BOLDERBoulder in 2024 with her daughter for the first time.

"I kept hearing it was a family-friendly experience, and it was fantastic, we had such a blast, we were able to run some of it, walk some of it, but we did the slip-and-slide," Becker said.

While the race itself is a good time, the race also means good business for the Boulder community.

"So we partner with the race specifically, and we house their professional runners and VIPs at the two properties. So that really takes a big chunk of our inventory right there, and then we fill up quick with the rest of it," Becker said.

The hotel being full just gives a small snapshot of the economic impact the 44th annual BOLDERBoulder had on the community.

"With the race alone in 2024, it brought in an economic impact of $23 million and that's between, you know, people coming to Boulder, registering for the event, maybe booking their accommodations while they're here, eating at a restaurant, and all of the spillover that comes from that spending here," Karleen Lewis who is the director of marketing and communications at Visit Boulder said.

Lewis says that is a $4.2 million increase compared to 2023.

"So 87,000 people came in, whether they're running the race, or friends and family or volunteers to spectate," Lewis said.

Denver7 is a proud sponsor of the BOLDERBoulder and registration is now open for the race in 2025!