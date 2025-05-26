Gold Star family shares their story ahead of the BOLDERBoulder Memorial Day tribute

DENVER — On Memorial Day, tens of thousands of people gather after the BOLDERBoulder race for what the organizers call the largest Memorial Day tribute in the country.

In that crowd will be Gold Star families, including 19-year old James Cathey Jr., who will represent his father — Marine Corps 2nd Lt. James Cathey — during the event.

"I’m representing my dad and representing Gold Star families," the 19-year-old said.

James Cathey Jr.

He wanted to be at University of Colorado Boulder where his dad double majored and to share his father’s legacy.

“He was, first and foremost, a leader. He put others before himself at every step of the way,” Cathey Jr. reflected. “It helps me fill some of the void that started because I never got to meet my dad.”

Gold Star Families attend BOLDERBoulder Memorial Day tribute

2nd Lt. Cathey died in action on Aug. 21, 2005, just months before his son was born. He is remembered for his bravery during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He sacrificed his life while leading a mission to clear buildings.

Cathey Jr. said his father took the lead to help teach a fellow marine.

“He ended up leading to a door that was rigged with an IED and kicked open that door," Cathey Jr. said. "Sadly, it took out my dad instantly."

Through memories shared by family and fellow Marines, Cathey Jr. cherishes every video, picture and story.

“I was recently sent a video I’d never seen before, and for the first time, I heard his voice. I was like, 'Oh, wow,’” Cathey Jr. said.

Through these memories, Cathey Jr. said his father is still shaping him into the man he has become, including carrying on values of selflessness, a positive outlook, and a strong work ethic that his father embodied.

“It is really sad to lose a family member. But I know my dad would have said, 'Look, don’t be sad about it. Live life to the best every day. Be happy. Have a smile on your face.' He always had a smile on his face,” Cathey Jr. said.

As he prepares to honor his father alongside other Gold Star families at the BOLDERBoulder, Cathey Jr. expresses deep pride.

“I have a lot of pride for him, and sometimes it's hard to put into words because so many positive things have been said about him,” Cathey Jr. said.